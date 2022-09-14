Louth Lad David Reilly returns to Gogglebox Ireland – this time with his wife Sarah

Dundalk couple David and Sarah Reilly who will be reviewing the week's best tv shows on Gogglebox Ireland tonight, with their dogs

Having made a big impression on viewers as one of the Louth Lads, David Reilly is back on the new series of Gogglebox Ireland’.

This time, David and his wife Sarah will be giving their views on this week’s most talked about TV shows from the comfort of the Dundalk home that they share with their two French bull-dogs, Tammy and Swanson

Sarah loves true-crime and drama series’ while David is still obsessed with David Attenborough, but also a fan of the Office and Parks and Recreation.

Read More

Make sure to tune into Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player tonight at 9pm as David and Sarah review the shows of the week including the news about the death of Queen Elizabeth ll, Garth Brooks and those necklaces on Ireland AM.