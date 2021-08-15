Louth joy as girls win Gaynor Trophy final

THE massive growth in local girls football was never more evident than at Albion Rovers on Sunday when the Louth League – founded just three years ago – beat Kildare 4-1 to lift the under 13 girls Gaynor Trophy.

Named after Louth man Kevin Gaynor, the final provided a real treat for the officials and parents as the home county started well, building the basis for a convincing win.

With Robyn Shanley and Carolina Mota starring and keeper and captain, Laura Fanning, outstanding, the game began to go Louth’s way when elusive Rock Celtic attacker Emma Gaughran found the net on 16 minutes.

With Niamh Norton dominating, Kildare struggled to get a foothold and it was an uphill battle for them when Gaughran again found the net on 26 minutes.

Naoise Smith scored the third nine minutes into the second half and Sarah McCaffrey bagged the goal of the game six minutes later to leave Louth 4-0 up. Miya McLoughlin did pull one back for Kildare with five minutes to go.

The Louth management cleared the bench as all the delighted players got a run before the end of the game.

Referee was Robert Murphy with assistants, Thomas Little and Simon Halpenny.