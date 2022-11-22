Louth insurance broker taken over by Assured Partners

The Dundalk-based family business O’Callaghan Insurances is to be taken over by Assured Partners, one of the largest independently owned insurance brokers in the world.

O’Callaghan Insurances (OCI), which has offices in Monaghan and Navan as well as its headquarters in Dundalk, was founded in 1949 by Leo O’Callaghan senior.

The company also established the QuoteMe.ie website, which is one of Ireland’s leading websites for personal customers seeking insurance deals.

With gross written premium (GWP) of around €20m a year and servicing over 20,000 clients nationally, OCI’s team of 44 employees will remain in place under the leadership of Managing Director Caeva O’Callaghan.

“I’m incredibly proud of the part that OCI has played in the lives of our clients over the last 70 years,” said Caeva, granddaughter of the company founder . “We have a great team of people and there is so much more that we want to achieve. The prospect of being able to do that working alongside my new colleagues in Ireland and internationally, without having to sell the soul of the company, means so much to me and is really the perfect outcome.”

David Heathfield, CEO AssuredPartners UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to expand our presence in Ireland so soon after acquiring GMIB earlier in the year. With its sector expertise on the retail side and its wholesale capabilities, OCI provides us with another powerful tool in helping us to become a major player in the Irish marketplace. Caeva and the O’Callaghan family have built an incredibly successful business over the years, and we feel privileged to be able to partner with them going forward. It’s an exciting time to be part of our expansion in Ireland and we expect to be announcing further deals in the near future.”