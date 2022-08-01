Louth initiative helping Cooley homes go green

Andy Quinn and Tommy McCann Cooley CPSEC, Gerry Reaburn SEAI Mentor and PJ Rice Cooley CPSEC during a visit to the retrofitted houses in Grange, Cooley

As the challenges of climate change grow, one Louth company is taking a lead role in ensuring local homes are going green.

The Dunleer based ‘Energy Team' have been busy carrying out a retrofit of houses at the Rath Abbey estate in Grange, Cooley, using renewable technology and building fabric solutions.

Eugene Conlon, The Energy Team, explains: “We are a community organisation that assists homeowners to complete energy upgrades of their homes, we have completed the upgrade of over 300 homes across the North East since 2016.”

He added that residents were “delighted that Grange Housing Association have decided to undertake these works.”

The Energy team met with some of those living in the development recently, along with members of the Cooley Peninsula Sustainable Energy Community (CPSEC) and the feedback was “very positive.”

“Oliver Murphy, Chairman of the association outlined that this was an important investment for them to become more efficient and address the challenges of climate change,” said Eugene.

The works are a collaboration between the Housing Association, Cooley Peninsula Sustainable Energy Community and Dunleer’s Energy team.

"We are delighted the people of Grange are making a big step in becoming more green.”

The initiative was first established back in 2015, when a number of members of the community of Dunleer in County Louth came together to establish the Dunleer Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) a member of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) SEC network.

"The vision of our group was to provide leadership to communities on addressing the challenges of climate change through education, retrofit of homes and generation of renewable energy,” said Eugene.

By 2020 the group went on to establish Irish Sustainable Communities Together (ISCT) a social enterprise not for profit company delivering on the Dunleer SEC objectives, and formed the business name for its work , Energy Team

Since 2016 and in partnership with SE Systems www.sesystems.ie have successfully managed the upgrade of community facilities, local authority buildings, business premises and hundreds of homes across the North East with measures to reduced energy use and save people money, through SEAI grant aid and Energy Supplier.

“We have also built an education programme for homeowners to assist them in reducing their energy use and using more renewable energy, and have brought this initiative to one thousand people in communities across seven counties, to inspire people at local level to take actions in addressing climate change.”

The Energy Team are also community partners on the SPIRE 2 Project with the Centre for Renewables and Energy at Dundalk Institute of Technology with the objective of sharing learnings and bringing academia to the community.

They are also partnering with Louth Local Authority on county policy and on the inclusion of Local Authority buildings within community retrofit programmes.

For further details contact info@enegyteam.ie or phone 0876649430.