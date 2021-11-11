Louth in Bloom 2021 winners annnounced

Louth County Council hosted a virtual Awards ceremony on Wednesday October 20 last to announce the winners of Louth in Bloom 2021.

This is the second year of the competition and the format remained the same as last year, given the restrictions of the pandemic. Louth County Council felt it was important that the council acknowledge and recognise the marvellous work and dedication, which is undertaken by individuals, community/voluntary groups and the business sectors within our communities. Their contributions make a significant difference to making our county an attractive place to live and work.

Prizes were given out in seven categories including housing estates, best gardens, hospitality and business premises, best biodiversity award and a lifetime achievement award.

The awards ceremony began with Chief Executive, Joan Martin, congratulating all the prize winners and warmly praising all those who took part in Louth in Bloom 2021 Competition. The Chief Executive remarked that it is one of the highlights in the council’s calendar, adding that she “really admires the many people throughout the county who work so hard to maintain and enhance their towns and villages. It is one of the reasons Louth do so well in the National Tidy Towns competition each year”.

The Cathaoirleach/Mayor from each Municipal District announced and congratulated the winners from their areas, across the seven categories.

The overall county winners were announced by Louth County Council Cathaoirleach, Pio Smyth who also announced a special Lifetime Contribution award for Gerry Mc Ardle, Tullyallen Tidy Towns. Councillor Smith offered his “congratulations to all the entrants for their hard work despite the restrictions of the pandemic”and commented “you have excelled yourselves and have done your county proud”.

Borough District of Drogheda

Mayor of Borough District of Drogheda Councillor James Byrne announced the winners

The Estate prizes were given to out to the following small (Category A), medium (Category B) and large estates (Category C)

Category A - 1st Harmony Heights, Drogheda, 2nd Beaulieu View, Drogheda, 3rd The Paddocks, Termonfeckin.

Category B- 1st Forest Grange, Drogheda, 2nd Five Oaks Village, Drogheda, 3rd Bryanstown, Drogheda.

Category C-1st Wheaton Hall, Drogheda, 2nd Oriel Cove, Clogherhead, 3rd St. Finian’s Park, Drogheda

Anne Humphries’s old farm house won first place in the Best Garden category for her inspirational and colourful garden in Termonfeckin, Other prize winning garden awards went to Josephine Moran, 23 Georgian Close Drogheda, and Cartons Cottage, Drogheda, in the Best Garden Category.

Best Presented Hospitality Award went to the Morning Star, Tullyallen, Clarkes Bar, won Best Business Premises category and Monasterboice Tourism Group won the Best Biodiversity Award for the Ferney Park.

Best Garden the old Farm House, Termonfeckin

Dundalk Municipal District

Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District Councillor Maria Doyle announced the winners

The Estate prizes were given to out to the following small (Category A), medium (Category B) and large estates (Category C)

Category A- 1st Carroll Meade, Dundalk, 2nd Church View, Dromiskin, 3rd Rathban, Dromiskin

Category B- 1st Willow Grove, Dundalk 2nd Old Muirhevena, Dundalk, 3rd Pearse Park, Dundalk

Category C-1st Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, 2nd Manydown Close, Dundalk 3rd Seafield Lawns, Dundalk

John Conachy, won first place in the Best Garden category for his striking and vibrant garden at 306 Greenacres, Dundalk. Other prize winning garden awards went to Eugene O’Shaughnessy of St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk and Anne O’Connor, Grange Carlingford, in the Best Garden Category.

Best Presented Hospitality Award went to Rosewood B & B Dundalk with their beautiful hanging baskets particularly impressing the judges. Quinn’s Funeral Home on Bridge Street won the Best Business Premises category. The Best Biodiversity project award went to the St. Francis’s School, Biodiversity garden, BlackrockB

Ardee Municipal District

Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District Councillor Jim Tenanty announced the winners

The Estate prizes were given to out to the following small (Category A), medium (Category B) and large estates (Category C)

1st Sea View, Ballygassan, 2nd An Rian, Annagassan, 3rd Glyde Road, Tallanstown

1st Cappocksgate, Ardee 2nd Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, 3rd St. Oliver’s Park, Kilsaran

1st Ferdia Park

Hilda Kilcoyne, won first place in the Best Garden category for her beautiful garden at 29 De La Salle Crescent, Ardee. Other prize winning gardens went to Bernard and Patricia Kearney, Castlebellingham and Gerry Leddy, Annagassan, in the Best Garden Category.

Best Presented Hospitality Award went to, the Glyde Inn, Annagassan and Best Presented Business Premises went to, Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee. The Best Biodiversity Project went to Maryville, Barn road Biodiversity Garden, Dunleer.

Best Garden, De la Salle Crescent, Ardee

Overall County Winners

Best Garden: John Conachy, Greenacres Dundalk

Best Business: Quinn’s Funeral Home, Dundalk

Best Biodiversity Project: Monasterboice Tourism Group- Ferney Park

Best Hospitality Premises: Rosemount B & B, Dundalk

Lifetime Contribution Award: Gerry Mc Ardle, The Glen, Tullyallen

The Special prize, the “Life Time Contribution Award” was awarded to a South Louth Man this year, Mr. Gerry Mc Ardle, Tullyallen Tidy towns for his tireless work and service to the Tullyallen and Drogheda communities over the years.