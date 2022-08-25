Louth husband who breached safety order against wife is jailed for three months

A 48-year-old man who pleaded guilty to breaching a safety order has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Judge Mitchell backdated the sentence to 4 August last when the defendant went into custody on the matter after being refused bail in the district court.

Evidence was presented that at 4.55pm on 3 August gardaí received a report that he had been banging on the front door of his ex-partner’s house and shouting her name which put her in fear.

The accused was arrested at Market Square, Dundalk.

The court heard the lady did not wish to make a Victim Impact Statement.

There were 13 previous Domestic Violence Act convictions against the defendant.

His solicitor said the last sentence he served was for two months and he had been just released immediately prior to this incident.

The parties were married 25 years and there were children. It was a turbulent relationship.

They had lived together intermittently without difficulty. A safety order was in place for five years.

The man acknowledged that he went to the door which would have upset the woman.

The court was asked for leniency considering the plea of guilty. It was likely the defendant would be homeless again.