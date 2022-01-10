Louth house prices up €20,000 last year

Property prices in Louth have bucked the national trend by remaining unchanged during the last few months, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

The report for the final quarter of 2021 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is still €220,000. This means prices have increased by €20,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county have also stayed steady over the quarter at €225,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €25,000 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Louth rose by €2,495 over the quarter to €272,495. This represents a year-on-year increase of €34,995 in the segment.

There were 273 properties for sale in Louth at the end of Q4 2021, which was flat compared with Q3.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly two and a half months.

Author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that the findings of the report painted a grim picture for prospective homebuyers. “The unwelcome message from this quarter’s MyHome report is that there is little sign of conditions easing.”

He adds this quarter’s MyHome report shows annual asking price inflation accelerating to 9.7% nationally. Prices also rose by an uncharacteristically sharp 1.2% in quarter four, during the normally quiet winter months.

"This reflects the market grinding tighter, with the stock of homes listed for sale having fallen to a fresh historic low of just 11,300. In addition, Ireland’s labour market is performing exceptionally well, adding to housing demand.”

“The shortage of stock for sale or rental is most acute outside the capital, Dublin, and is also evident in a marked decline in the average time to sale agreed to just three months nationally.”