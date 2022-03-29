Louth house prices rise another 8%

Louth house prices have risen by 8% in the first few months of 2022, according to the latest ‘Sales Report’ from property website Daft.ie

Figures show that prices in the first quarter across Louth are now on average 8% higher than a year ago, compared to a rise of 12% seen a year ago. The average price of a home in Louth is now €257,000, 102% above its lowest point.

The increase in Louth is much greater than national property prices rises, which are 2.4% on average during the first three months of 2022. The average listed price nationwide in the first quarter of 2022 was €299,093, up 8.4% on the same period in 2021 and just 19% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

The largest increase in prices in the country was seen in Connacht-Ulster, where prices rose by 20.1% in the year to March – the highest rate recorded for the region since the series began in 2006.

Just 10,000 homes were listed for sale on March 1st, another new low in a series stretching back to July 2006, when online advertising was still emerging.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “Inflation in housing prices remains stubbornly high – with Covid19 disturbing an equilibrium of sorts that had emerged, with prices largely stable in 2019 but increasing since. As has been the case consistently over the last decade, increasing prices – initially in Dublin and then elsewhere – reflects a combination of strong demand and very weak supply."

He added: “Both new and second-hand supply remain weaker than expected before the pandemic. Combined with unexpected strong demand, due to accidental savings during lockdown, this has driven up prices. Additional supply – of all types of homes, for sale but also market rental and social rental housing – remains the only real solution to solving Ireland’s chronic housing shortage.”