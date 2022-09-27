Louth house prices begin to stabilise, according to latest Daft.ie report

House prices across Louth have begun to stabilise after several years of increases, according to the latest figures from property website Daft.ie.

Nationally, the average listed price nationwide in the third quarter of 2022 was €311,514, up 0.1% on the average for the second quarter of the year.

In Louth, prices in the third quarter of 2022 were 7% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 11% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €269,000, 23% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

The latest results indicated that a greater number of houses for sale may be influencing prices. Across the country the number of homes available to buy on September 1st stood at nearly 15,500, up 22% on the same date last year and the highest total nationally in almost two years

The report showed 211vnew home transactions in Louth, a 47% increase, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asking prices for a standard three bed semi in Louth stood at €212,000, an increase of 8.9%.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “Improved stock on the market over the course of 2022 has helped reduce inflationary pressures in the sales market. This is most notably the case in Dublin, where the total number of listings coming on to the market in the year to August was effectively in line with the pre-covid number. This has helped improve the stock on the market at any one point in time, the key predictor of future price changes.”

He added: “Elsewhere, while the number of listings and availability has improved, they remain in some markets well below the ten-year average. While weaker demand – due to inflation in other living expenses and to increases in interest rates – may help stabilise prices, the true solution to the high level of housing prices remains significantly increased supply, over years and indeed decades to come.”