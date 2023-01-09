Louth house price expected to rise by 4 per cent in 2023

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Louth is expected to rise by 4% in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in the county now cost an average of €260,000, up 6% on the December 2021 average of €245,000, but were static in the past three months, the REA Average House Price Index shows.

The survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

First time buyers made up 70% of the market in Q4, with 50% of buyers coming from outside the county.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell is now five weeks.

In Drogheda, average prices this quarter remained at €280,000, with homes taking six weeks to sell, up from five.

“We are anticipating an increasing price gap between new homes and second hand sale prices,” said Darina Collins of REA O’Brien Collins, Drogheda.

“There is a general slowdown in market demand and increased caution on foot of an uncertain economic outlook.”

The average price in Dundalk in the final quarter of 2022 is unchanged at €240,000, with time taken to sell at four weeks.

The actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 0.36% over the past three months to €291,667 – representing an annual increase of 8%.

However, house prices in Dublin have fallen slightly by -0.34% in the same period, as mortgage interest rate rises and cost of living increases stem the stream of potential homeowners.

REA agents throughout the country expect prices to rise by just under 3% on average in the next 12 months.

The property market is expected to enjoy a calmer 2023 as mortgage interest rate rises and cost of living increases affect buying ability, according to the nationwide survey.

The majority of REA members feel that the scheduled changes to the Planning Acts will have little effect on market supply in 2023, due to the time lag between legislation and enactment.

In Dublin city, which is currently experiencing small price drops in certain areas, agents anticipate modest increases of 3.6% across the year.

This comes off the back of a 2022 which saw average house prices rise by 8% nationally and 5% in the capital – with feverish early year increases slowing down in the autumn and winter.

The country’s large towns experienced 10% growth last year, with 1.2% in the final quarter, and REA agents say that this will continue throughout next year, albeit at a slower pace, with growth of 3% predicted.