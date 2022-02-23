Louth hosting a spotlight on retail event for Local Enterprise Week

All eyes will be on Louth on Monday, March 7th as the county hosts a huge national retail event as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.

“It’s a huge honour for any Local Enterprise Office to be selected to host a spotlight event for the national audience,” Thomas McEvoy, Louth’s Head of Enterprise said. “We are so proud of the line-up of incredible speakers and are delighted that Retail Guru Miriam Simon will host it. This event is a must for anyone running a retail business.”

This online event is open to anyone across Ireland running or starting a retail business. It is a brilliant opportunity to learn from industry experts.

“We always knew that retail was changing fast, but the last two years have really accelerated that,” Miriam Simon, said. “This pace of change is going to continue. But Irish retailers are really agile, nimble and adaptable. In this dynamic session, we will explore the current retail landscape, managing through change, staying connected with customers and selling across different platforms. We want retailers to gain knowledge and feel inspired and empowered after this session.”

Renowned for her ability to anticipate and interpret trends in retail, this event will feature one of Miriam Simon’s Future Focus sessions, where she explores some of the big new innovations in retail.

Speakers include retail industry leaders Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence, Jean McCabe of Willow Group, Orla McDonnell of OMD Consultancy and Aidan Harte of Optimum Results. Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English will address this event as guest of honour.

Taking place online on Monday, 7th March at 7pm, this event is open to retailers across the country. The event is free of charge but pre booking is essential. To book this, and other Local Enterprise Week events, visit Localenterprise.ie/Week.

“We are delighted to host this Local Enterprise Week event for a national audience and look forward to putting retail firmly in the spotlight,” Thomas concluded.