Louth homes selling for above asking price at top end of market

The local property market remains strong with the highest priced houses selling for above the listed price according to the latest figure from the Residential Property Register.

The most expensive house listed with the Register during the month of June was 9 Marlmount Way which sold for €475,000 – €25,000 above the listed price.

The 5 bedroomed home is part of the McGarrell Reilly Group’s first development in Dundalk which launched in 2008, just before the crash. The scheme was re-launched in 2018, with two five-bed detached designs in the initial phase: one measuring 1,679 sq ft which was priced from €330,000, while the other offered 1,819 sq ft of accommodation and was priced from from €360,000.

Country charm proved a winner for Holly Cottage, an extended stone cottage on a 0.35 hectare site in Arthurstown Little, Tallanstown, which sold €430,000 – a whooping €55,000 above the listed price.

The money which can be made by converting an existing building into apartments was illustrated by the sale of 40 Broughton Street for €385,000.

The former tile shop went for €25,000 more than the listed price.

It had sold for €80,000 back in January 2020 before being converted into apartments.

The cheapest properties listed during the month of June at €60,000 were two at Distillery Lane, Dundalk.