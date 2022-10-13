Louth has one of highest rate of prisoners in jail

Louth has one of the highest rates of imprisonment in the country, behind Longford, Limerick and Dublin, according to newly released figures.

A total of 5,179 people were sent to prisons in 2021, with an average rate across all counties was 77 people jailed per 100,000 population.

A breakdown, based on the home addresses of the criminals, shows which counties have the highest and lowest rates.

Longford has 161 people in jail per 100,000 of population followed by Limerick at 146, Dublin at 129, and Louth at 120.

In an interview with Newstalk, former Mountjoy Prison Governor John Lonergan, said that it wasn’t surprising that counties with large urban centres would have high numbers.

He attributed Louth’s high rate to the gang feuds which had blighted Drogheda in recent years.

"In terms of Louth in particular, over the last four or five years it has attracted a lot of public attention in relation to the gangland feuds up there and some of the savagery that has been committed,” he said.

“The same I think would be true of Limerick over the years as well.

“So, it is not surprising at all that ‘drugland’ feuds and gangs and murders, in particular, bring about higher levels of policing and inevitably higher levels of convictions.”