Louth has 182 residential buildings under construction

There were 182 residential buildings under construction and 1,153 new residential address points recorded in Louth in the twelve months to June 2022, according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings report.

The residential vacancy rate in Louth was 2.6% in June 2022. This was lower than the national residential vacancy rate of 4.2%.

The twice-annual residential buildings report, prepared by EY, found that a total of 86,708 residential buildings were classified as vacant across Ireland by GeoDirectory, a 5.9% drop when compared to the previous year.

Locally, the report showed in Louth there were 1,182 residential buildings under construction in June 2022. Nationally, residential construction activity accelerated in the first half of the year, with 22,390 residential buildings under construction in June 2022 that the number of buildings under of construction was 18.4% higher than the corresponding period in 2021.

In Louth, 1,153 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to June 2022.

Nationally, a total of 34,198 new residential addresses were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to June 2022. This represents an increase of 34.1% on the total recorded between June 2020 and June 2021.

Dublin had the largest share of new address points, with 12,288 addresses added (35.9% of the total), followed by Cork (9.5%), Kildare (9.1%), Meath (6.7%) and Wicklow (5.2%).

The number of residential property transactions increased by 13.5% in the twelve months to May 2022, representing an additional 5,500 transactions on the corresponding figure for the previous twelve months.

In Louth, there were 1,294 residential property transactions, 26.4% of which were new dwellings. The average property price in the county was €260,974.