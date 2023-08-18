Louth groups urged to apply for funding for shared spaces

Groups in Louth and other border counties are being urgedto apply for funding under the the €75 million Re-imaging Communities investment area under the PEACEPLUS programme.

This investment area will support the creation of new builds, or alternatively the reimaging, regeneration or transformation of existing spaces, for shared usage. The new shared spaces will aim to bring together all communities, while having a transformative effect on the region, creating a lasting legacy within the communities they serve.

“I very much encourage eligible organisations to submit applications under the Re-Imaging Communities Investment Area of the new EU PEACEPLUS Programme, which has an allocation of €75 million,” Minister Heather Humphreys said,

“Thi s area of the programme will create a more cohesive society through an increased provision of shared space and services, which will benefit and embed peace and reconciliation,” she said,/

“These shared spaces can come in many forms including land, buildings, infrastructure, parks and peace line interface barrier regeneration and so you need to consider, what are the current needs in your area that would have a long-term and lasting impact on everyone involved and benefit society as a whole.”

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on Thursday September 7 and further information is available on