Louth groups showcased at Ocean Hero Awards

The work of three voluntary groups in Louth was showcased at the Ocean Hero Awards Ceremony and Ocean Talks hosted by Clean Coasts at an event in Dublin recently.

The Cooley Community Alert, Alpha Diving Group and Costa Alainn were among the 28 groups from around the country nominated for awards.

Cooley Community Alert were nominated for the Special Achievement Award, a celebration of an individual or group who have achieved something spectacular this year, for removing in 2022 alone, over 700 bags of marine litter from their local beach and hosting an educational event for Water Heritage Day.

Alpha Diving Group and Costa Alainn were both nominated for the Local Action Award, an acknowledgement of an individual or group who have gone above and beyond and undertaken a special project in their local area this year.

Alpha Diving group is a Clean Coasts group active mainly in Greenore, north Louth and also Lough Lene, Co Westmeath. They combine their passion for diving with protecting our ocean and waterways. In addition to underwater clean ups, the group have participated in community events like World Oceans Day in Bettystown and Water Heritage Day in Greenore.

Costa Alainn clean up Seapoint and Termonfeckin and hosted a series of successful marram grass planting sessions that took place in 2022 in Seapoint, where they partnered up with other organisations.