Louth groups hope to clean up at 2022 Ocean Hero Awards

Louth Clean Coasts group,Cooley Community Alert, have been nominated for the Special Achievement Award for the Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2022

Clean Coasts are celebrating the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses across Louth who been nominated for an ‘Ocean Hero’ award 2022.

Each year, the Ocean Hero Awards honour the invaluable contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline. The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, were conceived in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’.

This year, Clean Coasts has chosen 8 dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the categories.

In County Louth there are four nominees within three separate categories including Louth groups Alpha Diving Group as well as Costa Alainn in the Local Action Award category, Cooley Community Alert for the Special Achievement Award category and Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group in the Beach Clean Award Category.

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager said: “For the past 15 years, the Clean Coasts programme’s Ocean Hero Awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of Clean Coasts volunteers around the Irish Coastline. We have nothing but awe and respect for the amazing groups and individuals highlighted in our shortlist for this years Ocean Hero awards. We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community”

Louth has a great tradition in the competition, with the Cooley Alert Community Peninsula awarded first place at the Ocean Hero Awards 2021 in the Group of the Year category, recognising the Clean Coasts group who have made the most significant contribution to the coastline that year.

A representative from Cooley Community Alert said of the group: “Cooley Community Alert were formed 20 years ago as a community alert group on the Cooley Peninsula in County Louth and in 2018 expanded to set up our Marine litter project. The group have many volunteers from throughout Louth and the surrounding counties who have joined them on bi weekly clean ups. Along with this, Cooley Community Alert also believe education is key and visit local schools to encourage participation and also show what was collected on the coast line closest to them afterwards.”

The Clean Coasts in-person awards ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday, 22nd November.