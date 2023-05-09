Louth groups get funding to help with integration of migrants and refugees

Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the success of several local community groups in securing funding through the Communities Integration Fund. The fund, which aims to promote the integration of migrants and refugees, has supported over 820 projects since its inception in 2017, with funding of €3.82 million.

Local community groups in Louth applied for funding under the ten themes aimed at promoting inclusion and diversity, such as intercultural awareness, combating racism and xenophobia, sport and community games, arts, food/cuisine, community events, capacity building, employment, school-aged projects, and migrant women.

The successful community groups who will eachreceive €5,000 include Culture Connect CLG, Space for All Nations, Taste of All Nations, and Hands 4 Unity CLG, representing different parts of Louth, such as Drogheda and Dundalk.

"It's pleasing to see funding going towards initiatives that work on the integration of migrant and host communities which plays a vital role in building a strong and inclusive community,” said Senator McGreehan

"This funding goes towards local projects that aim to bring together people from different cultures and promote diversity and inclusion."