Louth grandmother is SuperValu All-Ireland Baking Champion

Mary, who is in her 80s, qualified for the final following her win at Dundalk Show and she was absolutely delighted with her win. “I really wasn’t expecting to win anything,” said Mary, “Local shows are a good day out and I like to support them so it was a real surprise on the day”.

According to her daughter Deirdre Sweeney, Mary bakes every day of the week and always has treats in the house for visitors.

She is a member of Louth Village ICA and having done dressmaking over the years, she likes to stay active and try her hand at different crafts.

For the competition, sponsored by Supervalu, competitors had to bake and display three items; banana bread, scones and a tea brack. Entrants came from the length and breadth of the country and entries were judged on taste, texture and presentation, with Mary’s baking making a big impression on the judges.

This is Mary’s third time to win the competition, having previously won in 2018 and 2015. Mary was presented with her prize by Minister Heather Humphreys and the Chairman of Castleblayney Show, David Montgomery.