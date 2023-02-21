Louth gets €10million funding for roads

Louth County Council has been allocated €10,072,400 for regional and local roads in Louth. This is part of a significant investment programme aimed at supporting communities, rural businesses, and connectivity in 2023 through the restoration and improvement of regional and local roads.

The regional and local roads program is vital for addressing economic, social, and political issues. These roads play a crucial role in Ireland's economy and serve as valuable assets for communities. In Ireland, there are 94,000 kilometres of regional and local roads, which make up 94% of the country's road network. These roads carry approximately 55% of all traffic, and for many local businesses, they are the only means of accessing customers.

The funding has been welcomed by Senator Erin McGreehan who said, "This significant funding increase will enable us to repair, strengthen, and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring that they are suitable for their intended purposes. We are committing resources towards initiatives such as road repairs, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“Improving and maintaining our road network is essential to the sustained development of local economies in rural Ireland. These roads are critical for children getting to school and people travelling to work safely. Rural regeneration is a top priority for the government, and this investment programme for 2023 is further proof of that commitment.”

The investment program includes funding for road pavement strengthening, preventative surface dressing, local authority discretion in selecting roads for maintenance, specific regional and local road projects, bridge rehabilitation, road safety improvements, drainage works, climate change adaptation, and various grants.

Senator McGreehan emphasised that this investment demonstrates the government's dedication to investing in roads and rural infrastructure. She added, "These grants, in addition to local authorities' own resources, will play a vital role in supporting rural businesses, communities, and connectivity."