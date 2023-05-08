Louth gears up for Bike Week

Louth Bike Week gets under way on Saturday May 13

‘Get on your bike!’ That’s the message from Louth Local Sports Partnership as it gears up for Louth Bike Week 2023 which runs from Saturday May 13 to Sunday May 21.

"We have around 30 events taking place for Bike Week, spread right across the county from Carlingford, Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda,” said Barry Casey, Community Sport Development Officer, Louth Local Sports Partnership.

"There are events for all ages and we are trying to raise awareness of cycling within the community and county, across all ages and demographics.”

He said local cycling clubs have seen a big increase in members in recent years, particularly since the pandemic.

"During lockdown people couldn’t get out and go to the gym so a lot of them took up cycling.”

Events planned for Bike Week in Louth range from a free introduction to balance bikee for 3 to 5 year olds on Saturday May 13 at Dundalk Sport Centre to free family cycles on the Carlingford Greenway, family cycling events with Drogheda Cycling Group and Ardee Cycling Club, and long distance coffee and cycling socials with Drogheda Wheelers and White River Wheelers.

There are also sessions on cycling safety and cycling to schools at schools in Dundalk and Drogheda, demonstrations on bike safety and maintenance with local cycling clubs.

"We will also be giving information on and promoting Louth County Council’s Active Travel programme and encouraging people to use the network of cycle paths to cycle to work or school,” said Barry.

“We are encouraging families to sign up to events and give their children the opportunity to get involved in Bike Week 2023.”

For full information about the activities planned in Louth for Bike Week 2023 or to sign up for any of the free events, see https://www.transportforireland.ie/getting-around/by-bicycle/bikeweek/louth/