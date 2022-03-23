Louth gathers to remember those lost to Covid-19

Pio Smith Cathaoirleach Louth County Council , Cllr Joanna Byrne, Cllr Michell Hall, Imelda Munster TD, Donnacha Mac Raghinall, Jim Tenanty Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District, Cllr Kevin Callan, Cllr Declan Power, Aine Deven HSE, Ged Nash TD, Joan Martin C E O Louth County Council , Cllr Bernie Conlon, and Cllr Maeve Yore at the National Day of Remembrance Covid ceremony at Fair Street Photo Jimmy Weldon.

Aine Deven HSE, Jim Tenanty Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District, James Byrne Mayor of Drogheda and Pio Smith Cathaoirleach Louth County Council at the National Day of Remembrance Covid wreath laying ceremony at Fair Street. Photo Jimmy Weldon.

With the national Covid Commemoration taking place over the weekend, Drogheda and Dundalk followed suit, taking the opportunity to remember all those who died from Covid.

A Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection was held at Fair Street, Drogheda on Sunday, March 20th, at 3.00 pm. A similar event was also held in Dundalk at 11.00 am on the same day, providing the people of Louth with the opportunity to mark the occasion in an appropriate and dignified manner.

A short ceremony which was brought to life with by Niall O’Brien who read a poem written by President Michael D Higgins, followed by a rendition of Amazing Grace sang by Lisa McGuinness.

Poetically, the Irish flag was lowered to half mast during the ceremony as a salute to those who were most impacted in the last two years.

Mayor James Byrne, joined by Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Pio Smith, Cllr Jim Tenanty, Chair of Ardee MD and Áine Davoren representing the HSE, lay four wreaths on behalf of the people of Louth and emergency works who assisted in the national efforts over the last two years.

This was followed by a minutes silence. The National Flag was raised while Lisa McGuinness sang the National Anthem.

Grainne Tuomey of Louth County Council Corporate Services Department compered the event.

Niall Clarke also played the bagpipes.

“At Sunday’s commemoration ceremony we remembered all those who died during the pandemic. We think of them and their families and friends left behind,” said Mayor Byrne. “The thought of the isolation many endured in their final moments and the grief of their loved ones without the comfort of others is a painful one.

“It was an appropriate moment to pay tribute to everyone who contributed, and who continues to contribute, to the national effort to tackle the virus, particularly our frontline staff. They continue to do amazing work and I’m very grateful for their commitment to the nation in spite of the daily risks they have faced and the enormous pressure they are working under.

“It is important to acknowledge too the role of Louth County Council in co-ordinating a rapid response to the pandemic to support those in need through its Community Call Forum with the assistance of over 50 local voluntary groups.”

Cllr Smith said, “It was very representative, we had people down from the HSE and from the three towns, from Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee. It was something that needed to be done and it was done in a very tasteful way.

"The fact that we’re marking Drogheda lying in the sand and moving on, we’re still remembering a lot of people passed. And its also remembering people who have long Covid, there was other meanings in the ceremony. It was about the people suffering as well and the families.

"We’re still very very short staffed, it’s still with us.”

A link to videos of the events will be available on the Council’s website shortly.