Louth Gardai seize €40,000 of cannabis and €13,900 in cash along with arresting one man following operation in Drogheda

As part of Operation Tara and Operation Stratus, Gardaí have seized €40,000 worth of cannabis, €13,900 in cash and arrested one man following an operation in Greenhills, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

At approximately 5:15pm on Tuesday 23rd August 2022 Gardaí seized €7,150 in cash and arrested a man in his 20s. In follow up searches in the Drogheda and Clogherhead areas, a further €6,750 in cash and €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

The arrested man was taken to Drogheda Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The arrested male has since been charged and is due to appear before Mullingar District Court at 11:00am this morning, Thursday August 22..

