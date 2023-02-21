Louth gardaí seek help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from the Tallanstown area since Sunday last, February 19.

Kayleigh Hafford is described as being approximately 5’ 4” in height, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kayleigh was last seen in the Dunleer area on Sunday afternoon. She was wearing a white track suit, white converse runners and a black padded coat with black fur trim.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh's whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.