Louth gardai put new look uniform into service

Garda Martin Mellsop, Garda Stephanie Caffrey and Garda Gemma Galligan all of Drogheda Garda Station, sporting An Garda Síochána's new uniform which became operational this week

Garda Anna Todd and Garda Niall Collery of Dundalk Garda Station pictured outside the station wearing An Garda Síochána's new uniform which became operational this week

Louth gardai brought their new look uniform into service this week, with a more casual style introduced to the every day policing wear.

The new uniform features a two-tone soft shell jacket, a two-tone waterproof jacket, a garda blue polo shirt, paired with “operational trousers and practical base layers.”

All officers of the ranks of gardai, sergeants and inspectors have been kitted out in the new uniform, which features the An Garda Síochána crest for the first time.

Gardai will no longer wear the traditional shirts and ties, except on formal occasions but will continue to wear the distinctive peaked cap.

As An Garda Síochána approaches the 100th anniversary of its formation, this is only the third time in that century that a formal upgrade of the Garda uniform has taken place.

Public reaction to the new look uniform has been somewhat varied, with calls for the peak hat to be replaced with a softer look baseball cap.

Meanwhile serving members of the Louth Garda Representative Association (GRA) say they are giving it a cautious welcome.

"It’s only the first week for members trying out the new uniform, so far there has been a welcome for the more practical approach to the design to suit modern policing,” said Gda. Derek O’Donoghue, Louth Division GRA

He said that reaction to the uniforms had varied between male and female members of the force, adding that there were “some teething problems” particularly in relation to fit and quality.

There was a broad welcome, he added, to updating the look towards a more European style of policing uniform.

Consultation was held with gardai serving in a number of stations around the country, although none of these were in Louth.

The force has also updated their uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.