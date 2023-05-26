Louth Gardai launch investigation after body recovered from Dundalk river

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the discovery of a body that was taken from the water at the Castletown River, Dundalk on Thursday afternoon.

The body was removed from the scene to the mortuary and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.

Earlier in the week, Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit carried out a search of the river in connection with the disappearance of Dundalk teenager Vincent Dillon who went missing from his home in the early hours of Sunday May 15.