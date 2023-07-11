Louth gardaí hunt brazen car thieves who switched keys of pick-up during test drive

Suspects returned three days later to snatch Toyota Hilux worth €25,000

Gardai in Louth are hunting for brazen thieves who stole a jeep after they switched keys when they took it out for a test drive three days previously.

The Toyota Hilux Invincible was stolen from outside a house at Mountbagnal, Riverstown, on the Cooley peninsula on Friday night.

The second hand jeep, worth €25,000, had been advertised on DoneDeal and two men had taken it for a test drive on Tuesday July 4.

Claire Malone, whose brother-in-law was selling the jeep, said that he had asked her and her husband Paddy Lynn to allow the men to test drive the black jeep.

"They had contacted him after he advertised it on DoneDeal and as he was away for a few days, he asked us to let them try it.”

"They came to where we live and seemed nice and friendly. They took it away and both of them said they wanted to drive it which was unusual but my brother-in-law had said that was ok. When they came back, they said they would think about whether to buy the jeep as they were looking at a few others.”

She said that when she returned from work on Friday night, the jeep wasn’t there but she presumed that her brother-in-law had returned from holidays and taken it back.

It wasn’t until her husband came in that they realised that the jeep was missing but the keys were still in the house.

"We contacted the Guards and they came almost immediately,” she said. It was then that they realised that thieves had switched the keys.

She said that the men were driving a Silver Toyota Avensis with a 08 LH number plate.

"They were in their 40s and one of them was heavy set while the other was wearing thick glasses.”

As well as stealing the jeep, the men also made off with two toddler seats that were in the back.

"There was a Spiderman seat and another one with a pink and red pattern, and we’re now going to have to get new seats,” said Claire.

While the theft of the jeep has been very upsetting for Claire and her extended family, she said she has overwhelmed with the response from the local community.

"I’m originally from Dublin and moved here with Paddy four years ago. The response from people has been amazing.”