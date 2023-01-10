Louth gardai appeal to public for help in finding missing Dundalk man

Dundalk man Kieran Stewart has been missing from his home since Sunday

Gardaí are appealing to the public to help find 63-year-old Kieran Stewart who went missing from his home in Dundalk, on Sunday afternoon, 8th January 2023.

Kieran is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build. He has white grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Kieran was wearing a heavy black coat, purple jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Posting on social media, his family have said that he drives a black Ford Fiesta registration 07 LH 5014

Gardaí and Kieran’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.