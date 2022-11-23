Louth Garda Division present their first Youth Awards

The Drogheda Order of Malta Ambulance Corps. were recognised for their contributions to their community.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern presents the award to Eoghan McCabe who raised 27,000 for charity with his tractor run.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern presents the award to Damien McKenna for his youth work in Ardee.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern presents the award to Clodagh O'Mahony from the Cox's Demense Youth and Community Project.

Louth Garda Division recently held their first Youth Awards which were presented by Louth Divisional Chief Superintendent, Alan McGovern at a ceremony in the Monasterboice Inn.

The origin of the awards came from West Cork almost twenty years ago as a method from Garda Juvenile Liaison Officers to recognise the good work carried out by young people and organisations throughout that Division.

Gradually the awards were rolled out nationwide with the first national awards held in 2019 presented to young people between the ages of 13 and 21.

Overall thirteen different awards were presented in Louth over four different categories of Individual, group award, outstanding contribution to community and a special achievement award. Two of Louth’s recipients will be sent forward to the 2023 National Youth Awards.

The Louth awards were sponsored by local Centra stores in the county, while four young people from the Boomerang Cáfe in Drogheda provided musical entertainment on their evening with a DJ set.

Alan O’Donoghue a Youth Justice Worker since 2008 with the Cable Project in Moneymore, Drogheda won an award.

Damian McKenna has been a Project worker in Mid Louth Youth Service since 2017 and has positively engaged with youths in the area.

Megan Smith, has been a volunteer with the East Meath Defibrillator Group since she was nine years old and has been heavily involved in CPR and defibrillator training. A young carer, she has also been involved in the Teddy’s Project which is a suicide awareness project on bridges over the Boyne in Drogheda.

Clodagh O’Mahony has over 40 years involvement in youth services in Dundalk and with the House in Coxes Demense.

The Cable Extension Project in Ardee were involved in collecting Christmas Hampers and delivering them to over 100 children in their area during 2020 and 2021 and again last Easter they delivered over 100 Easter Eggs to children in the Ardee area.

Eoghan McCabe, who has Williams Syndrome attended both Dromin NS and Scoli Úi Mhuiri in Dunleer last January he organised a a tractor run which raised over €27,000 for two charities, the Williams Syndrome Foundation and Ardee Hospice.

Chloe Kelly was nominated by four different groups, a volunteer with the Southside Community Youth Project, she helped in the Ballsgrove Youth Group and is pursuing studies in DkIT to become a youth worker.

Amy Hoey has Downs Syndrome and used to enjoy respite care in the Maria Goretti Centre in Lordship until she reached 18 years. She then organised a fundraiser for the Foundation raising €1,800 as she wanted to be nice to them as they were nice to her, describing the staff at the centre as her second family.

Andrea Duffy, has overseen the crucial role of the Deeside School Completion Project, overseeing three secondary and four primary schools. She is also involved in the Deeside Hub.

Adam McMullen Murtagh, is heavily involved in youth worker in the Mid Louth Area such as Comhairle na nOg and the Cross Border Youth Council. He is also involved in the Order of Malta in Ardee, is a youth leader in School Completion Summer Camp and pre-Covid visited elderly residents in Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home.

Drogheda Order of Malta conduct first aid training and CPR training and currently have 45 cadets.

Christopher Gilson is a steeply involved Louth Civil Defence in the Dundalk area is trained in first aid, radio operations, as a fire warden and in missing person search teams. He volunteers in these capacities at many community events such as Louth GAA, the Tony Golden Memorial Cycle, the Cross Cooley Challenge. He has also become involved in supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Pauline Maguire is involved in the Boomerang Cáfe, an early school leaver, she has returned to edcation and achieved a QQI Level 4 qualification and is studying to become a youth worker at Drogheda Institute of Further Education.