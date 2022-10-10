Louth GAA’s stadium ‘dream’ becoming a reality as €14.8m funding secured

Extensive work has already been carried out on the site. Photo: Ken Finegan

Louth GAA’s new stadium project looks to be firmly back on track thanks to a remarkable €14.8m windfall from the Government’s ‘Irish Immigrant Investor Programme’.

37 foreign investors have pledged €400,000 each to the greenfield development on the Dundalk bypass in exchange for Irish residency.

Despite raising an impressive €1.2m from a successful double house draw, spiralling building costs saw the overall outlay for the stadium project balloon from an estimated €12m to between €18-19m.

And with potential funding from Croke Park and the Government’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure programme also drying up, many supporters were left questioning if the ambitious project was still feasible.

But while the plan appeared to be stalling from the outside, county board chairman and Independent TD, Peter Fitzpatrick, along with county treasurer Aidan Berrill and Operations Manager, Francie McMullen were busy rounding up potential overseas investors, eventually coming up with 37 donors.

Fitzpatrick now expects e-tender invitations to be released by the end of this month, with construction to start early in the new year.

However, the bulldozers could be back on the Inner Relief Road within weeks, as the County Board have agreed a deal with Prunty to begin laying the pitch immediately.

"it’s been our dream to have our own home for 60 years and it's finally becoming a reality,” Fitzpatrick said, after breaking the news to the Louth County Board Managament Committee on Monday night.

"We’ve been saying for the past 18 months that we do have a plan B and this is it. We’ll be getting €14.8m from 37 investors, the approval came through last Thursday, and there shouldn’t be any reason why we won’t have a stadium built in the next 18 months or so.”

Before the pandemic the stadium was reportedly high on the list for Government and Croke Park grants, with each initially expected to donate in the region of €4m, however, if the revised outlay of €18-19m proves accurate, Louth GAA will now only need between €3-4m to get the project over the line.

They could also potentially raise additional funds from naming rights and advance ticket sales.

The project already has full planning permission and the site, acquired from Louth County Council, has already been filled and drained at a cost of around €500,000.

When complete the stadium, will accommodate 14,000 spectators with a stand housing 4,080 on one side and a covered terrace accommodating 8,500 along the opposite touchline. There will also be some terrace space behind one goal.

The news is sure to send shockwaves through the wider GAA community as many county boards, had halted plans to redevelop their county grounds due to a lack of funding.

The ‘Irish Immigrant Investor Programme’ came to public attention last year, when the Meath County Board informed their clubs that they hoped to raise up to €2m for the redevelopment of Pairc Tailteann.

The programme was set up by the Government in 2012 and is aimed at facilitating migrant entrepreneurs and investors from outside the European Economic Area who, in return for permission to reside in the State, are prepared to invest in certain projects.

Up until recently the scheme did not cover sporting bodies or sports infrastructure projects, but the programme was tweaked to allow non-European Economic Area nationals to make a “philanthropic donation to a public project that benefits the arts, sports, education or culture within Ireland”.

The scheme is strictly administered by the Department of Justice and facilitates non-EEA nationals and their families to acquire residency status in Ireland.