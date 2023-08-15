Louth friends revive TY musical cancelled by Covid-19 pandemic to help out local hospice

The cast of The Greatest Show gather outside Mo Chara where they held a fund-raising coffee morning on Sunday. They are staging the show in aid of the North Louth Hospice

A group of former St Louis students and friends whose TY musical ‘The Greatest Show’ was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic have got together and are now staging the show in aid of the North Louth Hospice.

There were tears of devastation when the TY production, which was just days away from opening, was cancelled when the country went into lockdown in March 2020. While the students eventually returned to the classroom, there was no opportunity to go on stage, as they faced into preparing for their Leaving Cert exams.

Now, three years later the group of eager past pupils and stage loving friends have reunited to fundraise for a cause very close to their hearts.

"With all profits in aid of the North Louth hospice, it’s show with a powerful meaning, and too good to not go on," says Ellie Mulligan, who is directing the show along with Eimear Whitmarsh.

Thanks to the help from local businesses and fundraising events in Mo Chara and XXI Ice, this postponed dream has now become a reality for the group and they are busy with rehearsals.

They have pulled in a spectacular new cast so that the musical, which was three years in the works, will now be brought to life.

The cast includes Caoimhe Daly, Vanessa Kirk, Zara Woods, Éabha McEneaney, Sophia McCabe, and Aoife Savage.

Tickets for The Greatest Show, which takes place on September 15 and 16 in An Táin Arts Centre, are available at the book office, An Táin Arts Centre Crowe Street, online at www.antain.ie or phone 042 9332332