Louth friends ready to ACE charity challenge for North Louth Hospice and Do it for Dickie

Andrew Keenan (centre) plans on running from Galway to Dundalk in three days while his friends Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy are going to play four rounds of golf in one day to raise runds for the North Louth Hospice and Let's Do It For Dickie appeal

While the rest of us worry about how much chocolate we consume over Easter, 27-year-old Andrew Keenan won’t be concerned at the thoughts of extra calories as he prepares to run from Galway to Dundalk a few days later.

Andrew, from Annagassan, will be running 210kms, the equivalent of five marathons, over three days. He sets off from the City of the Tribes on Thursday, April 15, and plans on arriving back in Dundalk on Saturday in time to join his friends, renowned golfers Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy who, will be playing four rounds of golf that day, for a night of celebration in the Crowne Plaza.

The three friends have banded together for what they are calling the A.C.E challenge and have set up a page so that people can sponsor them.

They have already raised over €6,000 and are hoping to top that as they have a big fundraising night planned for when they complete their challenges.

Local musician Bobby McCarthy, whose legendary charity gigs at the Spirit Store sell out in a flash, will have his band on stage in the Crowne Plaza for a night of celebration. There will also be a drinks reception, auction and raffle.

This is the third year that Andrew has undertaken a gruelling physical challenge to raise funds for charity and this year he has chosen the North Louth Hospice and the Do It for Dickie campaign, which is fundraising for the Dundalk cyclist who was left paralysed from waist down following an accident last year.

To support Andrew, Caolan and Eoin, visit their Events 54 fundraising page ‘The A.C.E Challenge, Can We Stick the Pace’ or buy tickets from the Crowne Plaza or Dundalk Golf Club.