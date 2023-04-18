Louth friends ace charity challenge by raising stunning €50k

Caolan Rafferty, Andrew Keenan and Eoin Murphy at the fundraiser held in the Crowne Plaza in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Do It for Dickie. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Louth friends Andrew Keenan, who ran across the country from Galway, and golfers Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy, who played four rounds of golf in one day, have raised over €50,000 for local charities.

The trio branded their epic fund-raising endeavour in aid of the North Louth Hospice and the Do It For Dickie campaign the A.C.E challenge, and ace it they did!

Twenty-seven year old Annagassan carpenter Andrew Keenan had the most gruelling challenge of the lot as he set himself the task of running 210kms from Galway to Dundalk in three days.

Accompanied by a support team of Aaron Lally, physio Aaron Roache, Vinno Mulligan and Rickey Newell, Andrew set off from Eyre Square, Galway on Thursday morning, completing 80km to arrive in Athlone that evening. The next day Andrew had to contend with heavy showers as he made his way to Kells.

"I was very sore finishing on the second day and could hardly walk to the hotel,” he told The Argus.

Nonetheless, he persevered even though he was hobbling as he set off on the final leg of the challenge on Saturday morning.

"I got as far as Ardee and had to stop as my ankles and Achilles tendons wwere so swollen and sore that I couldn’t walk any further.”

With the help of his friends, Andrew managed to accompany golfers Caolan and Eoin as they completed the final hole at Dundalk Golfcourse, having teed off early on Saturday morning.

Despite his aches and pains and physical exhaustion, Andrew said they had a great night in the Crowne Plaza, with Bobby McCarthy and his band playing at the fund-raiser.

So far, the trio have raised over €50,000 for the two charities and Andrew is keeping their fundraising page open for another few weeks in the hope of topping €60,000.

As he recovers from the hugely demanding run, which was the equivalent of running five marathons, Andrew said that it was “a brilliant few days”.

He paid tribute to his support team who encouraged him along the away, “I couldn’t have done it without them”.

Passing through towns and villages along the way Andrew said they got great support from people.

“We had big banners with us and people were beeping and waving and some people stopped and gave us money. We also got donations when we stopped for food in different towns.”

His epic run was captured on camera by Aaron Lawless and Andrew hopes that when the video is uploaded to their social media channels more people will donate to https://www.events54.com/act/ace