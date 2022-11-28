Louth firefighters awarded for distinguished service

Pictured (back row) Station Officer Paul Kelly, Sub Officer Ian Coyle, Fire Fighter Michael Dawe, Sub Officer Sean Leyden, Station Officer Mark McElearney, Station Officer Anthony Byrne, Fire Fighter Alan Fealy (front) Sub Officer Dylan Kiely, Samantha McBride (wife of Shane McBride RIP), Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan, CFO Eamon Woulfe, Station Officer Michael Donnelly, Missing from photo – Firefighter Martin McGee who unfortunately could not attend but had the award accepted on his behalf by Chief Fire Officer Eamon Woulfe.

There were celebrations for Louth County Council Firefighters recognized in a National Directorate Long Service Award Ceremony last week.

The event organised by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management was a major occasion which saw strong attendance from fire service members from all over the country.

Over 270 fire service personnel were in attendance, with a number of Louth based officers being recognised for their distinguished service.

Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council Cllr Nick Killian opened the ceremony with the Director of the National Fire Service Keith Leonard presenting the awards.

The event was attended by the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Conor Keelan and Louth County Council Chief Fire Officer Eamon Woulfe.

Louth County Council Fire Station Officers Michael Donnelly and Mark McElearney each received an award recognising thirty years and over of dedication to the Fire Emergency Service.

Twenty year awards were presented to Louth County Station Officers Anthony Byrne and Paul Kelly, Sub Officers Ian Coyle, Dylan Kiely and Sean Leyden and Fire Fighters Michael Dawe, Alan Fealy and Martin McGee.

The awards ceremony was especially poignant for Louth County Council Fire Services, as Samantha McBride accepted a 30 year award on behalf of her late husband Station Officer Shane McBride who recently died on 25th September 2022.