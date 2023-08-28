Louth finalists for Blas na hÉireann announced

Ten finalists from Co Louth are heading for the Blas na hÉireann food awards in Dingle at the end of September.

Local producers Carlingford Oyster Company, Dan Kelly's Cider, DK Connemara Oysters, East Coast Bakehouse, Hilton Foods, King of Kefir, Listoke Distillery, Morgans Fine Fish, Nature's Best and Tastees have made it through to the finals of Ireland’s leading food awards. They will get the opportunity to showcase their products at the Blas village and Eat Ireland in a Day tents which were introduced last year.

“After last year’s success, we are thrilled to be back again,”. Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said. “Seeing so many new producers enter this year is testament to the fantastic produce Ireland has to offer and I am looking forward to celebrating past and new finalists and winners again this year.”

With over 3,000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of. The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.