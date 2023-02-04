Louth farmland to go under the hammer

Land at Ravensdale to go under the hammer

There’s expected to be a lot of interest in a smallholding of 12.70acres at Drumnacarra, Ravensdale, Co Louth which goes under the hammer on Wednesday March 8.

Auctioneers L C Gunne say that “small parcels of land are very difficult to come by in North Louth and this holding should be of interest to farmers, investors and equine related users”

The land is on the eastern side of the old Newry Road from Dundalk, near the Feede over-bridge, with easy access to all traffic routes.

It is currently held in what is described as six easily managed divisions of good quality grassland.

The auction will take place in the offices of L. C. Gunne Ltd, 74 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk on Wednesday March 8 at 3pm.