Louth farmer re-elected as chair of Lakeland Dairies

Niall Matthews has been re-elected as chairman of Lakeland Dairies

Louth farmer Niall Matthews has been re-elected as chairman of Ireland’s largest dairy co-operative, Lakeland Dairies.

Niall runs a diary farm at Tully in partnership with his wife Juana, with their son and two daughters.

He was first elected to his role as chair in February 2021, and was first elected to the Board in 2017.

Lakeland Dairies processes 2 billion litres of milk annually into a wide range of high quality dairy food ingredients, foodservice and consumer products, collecting milk from over 3,200 family farms across 16 counties north and south. The co-operative has 8 major processing facilities and exports over 240 products to 80 countries worldwide.

Board Member Keith Agnew has been elected vice-chair of the Co-operative. Mr. Agnew is a dairy farmer in Newry, Co. Down, where he farms a Holstein-Friesian herd in partnership with his wife Ruth and three sons.

“I look forward to working with my colleague Keith and all Board members as we continue the strong progress of Lakeland Dairies, Niall Matthews, Chair of Lakeland Dairies, said.