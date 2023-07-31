Louth family's lucky escape as hailstones batter Italian campsite

Huge hailstones damaged patio furniture along with cars, caravans and tents on the site

The Fearon family, Dave, Mairead, Jamie and Katie were staying in the Bella Italia campsite near Lake Garda when it was hit by a devastating hailstorm

A family from north Louth were among tourists caught in a severe hail storm that caused devastation in parts of northern Italy last week.

Dave Fearon, his wife Mairead, children Katie and Jamie and parents Kevin and Briege, from Mountpleasant were relaxing in the Bella Italia campsite at Peschiera del Garda, on the shores of Lake Garda, when the catastrophic storm, with hailstones as big as tennis balls, swept across the region.

"We were sitting outside playing cards, when the storm erupted on top of us,” says the former Dundalk Rugby Club coach and player.

He says that while there had been intense thunder and lightening in the lead up to the hail storm, they didn’t think much of it as it is common when the weather is hot.

Suddenly, however, the storm intensified with hailstones pelting the campsite.

The massive hailstones.

"All of a sudden the wind whipped up. The hailstones were small enough at first, about the size of peanuts but then they were almost the size of tennis balls.”

"We were lucky to get inside and there was a canopy overhead which protected the glass door. Just as we got in, a poor girl fell in the door with a bad gash on her head. She worked in the restaurant and got caught out in the storm. We cleaned her up and brought her to the reception when it was over. She was in a bad way and could have been killed.”

The family were fortunate to be staying in a bungalow as the huge hailstones battered caravans, campervans, tents and cars on the site. The noise of the hailstones hitting the roof did frighten their two children, who are aged eight and nine.

"When we went out the next morning, we saw the wholesale devastation,” says Dave.

The massive hailstones had smashed car windscreens and made dents in the bodywork of vehicles and caravans on the site, while patio furniture was also damaged. The strong winds accompanying the storms had also brought down trees and branches.

"There was an incredible amount of damage and the pool was shut down for two days.”

As a major clean-up operation got underway, he said that cars were towed away to prevent people from driving them while they were damaged.

"There were so many cars with broken windscreens across the region that they ran out of windscreens.”

The storms left many European tourists who had driven to Italy stranded with relief operations put in place to bring them home.

Fortunately, Dave and his family were able to continue with their holiday, flying home on Saturday.

Their holiday, however, was cut short as they were unable to fly out as planned due to a baggage handlers’ strike in Italy.

"Mairead, the kids and myself ended up going out three days late and then my parents joined us for the second week, so it was an eventful holiday,” says Dave.

They had been worried that they would have had to endure temperatures of 40º but it was around 28° to 38° while they were there.

"It never got unbearably hot.”

However, he says that local people they spoke said they had never experienced weather like the hailstorm before.

"It wouldn't be unusual for them to get 8 or 10 inches of rain during a storm but they had never seen anything like this. It was definitely very strange.”