Louth family thanks public for support following passing of beautiful baby Nina

The family of Nina Heffernan who died on Saturday August 27th in Crumlin Children’s Hospital have thanked all those who supported them in recent months.

Little Nina, who was just sixteen months old, was the youngest child of Laura and Johnny, from Marian Park.

“We are devastated to let everyone know that, after a long and hard fight, our beautiful girl has lost her fight with heart disease. Thank you for all your support,” they wrote on the GoFundMe page which had been set up to help the family as it had been hoped that Nina would have been able to have a heart transplant in the UK.

Sadly Nina, who had spent much of her short life in hospital, passed away on Saturday, but not before she had won the hearts of all who knew her.

"Nina’s cousins and all family and family friends are shattered by her loss but blessed that they had her in their lives,” her death notice on RIP.ie stated.

Her family and friends bade a final farewell to their darling at the Mass of the Angels which was celebrated in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Home on Monday morning.

Mourners heard how Nina had been “such a little fighter”, having gone through multiple surgeries and procedures during her short life, the first when she was only a day old.

Her parents had spent so many days and nights with their brave little girl in Dublin and would do so again in a heartbeat.

Nina was laid to rest in in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Castletown.

She is survived by her heartbroken mum and dad, brothers Alfie and Charlie, grandparents Thomas and Sylvia and Eddie and Margaret, aunts Marianne and Janine, uncles Martin, David, Eddie, Paddy, James and Mick, and cousins. She was predeceased by her uncle Peter.