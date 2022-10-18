Louth family ‘hope dad’s tragic death can help others’ as mental health initiative launched in his honour

Shane, Paul, Maria, Elaine and Orla Taaffe at the Suicide Awareness event at Market Square in memory of Harry Taaffe. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The Dundalk family of Harry Taafe, who died tragically by suicide in July 2020 spoke of the “wonderful tribute to dad” following the launch of a mental health and wellbeing programme in his honour.

Harry was the well known groundsman and videographer for Dundalk F.C. His sudden death had resonated with everyone at the club, and in his memory the Harry Taafe Mental Health and Wellbeing programme was set up.

“If this can help one family not go through what we went through, it’s a win,” said Shane Taafe

"The programme is helping people to be familiar with the signs, and how to get help with their mental health.”

He added that it is also aimed at helping family members and loved ones recognise the mental health signs in someone who is struggling.

"That stigma is there, for a lot of men. The more people who can open up and start talking about their mental health…. it’s a big step forward.”

The programme is “a real tribute and an honour” to his dad, said Shane. “It’s great to see that the club still hold him in their memory more than two years later.”

Dundalk FC kitman Noel Walsh is hoping to raise funds for the Harry Taaffe Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme when he takes part in this year’s Dublin City Marathon.

The programme was set up by Dundalk FC, in conjunction with Fyffes and the Taaffe family.

Noel will run the marathon on October 30th and the proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign will be donated to the programme which is designed to educate and increase awareness about mental health and to try and challenge the stigma associated with mental health difficulties.

"We are so delighted that Noel is doing the marathon in memory of dad, and to raise funds for the programme. It means so much to us as a family, and we will be cheering him on all the way,” added Shane.

To support the fundraiser in memory of Harry Taafe, log on to https://gofund.me/24b8f6ea