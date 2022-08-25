Louth failed to spend 62 per cent of its NTA allocation in 2021

"We need to do better for our community. It is understandable that the significant increase in funding since 2019 requires increased capacity, and there have been many additional challenges for our local authority during Covid," says Green Party reprepsentative, Anthony Murphy.

Figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) have revealed that funding made available for walking and cycling infrastructure in County Louth was underspent by 62 per cent in 2021.

Anthony Murphy Green Party Rep for Drogheda Rural said, “Louth County Council was allocated €4,649,670 for walking and cycling projects in the county for the year 2021. However, according to figures released by the NTA, only €1,788,045 of this was spent.

"We need to do better for our community. It is understandable that the significant increase in funding since 2019 requires increased capacity, and there have been many additional challenges for our local authority during Covid. However, funding has also been provided for a new Travel Officer role, dedicated to local walking and cycling projects and we need to start seeing faster progress.”

“Since being in Government, the Green Party has been addressing this by delivering record increases in investment in walking and cycling projects, jumping from €45m in 2019 to €289m nationally in 2022. These projects include new and improved pathways, cycleways, safe routes to schools and lighting.”

Anthony continued, “There is €6,533,361 allocated for County Louth in 2022. The money and the skills are there, now we need action. I’m asking the public to call on your local councillors, across every party, to demand safer paths and cycleways outside your homes, your schools, your places of work, to help create a safer and more liveable community. It’s time to put people first. There is great work being carried out by groups such as Drogheda Cycling who are putting pressure on the council to deliver the right projects, but we need more from Louth County council, We are falling behind other Local Authorities all because of the inaction of the Council.”

The transport sector represents approximately 18 percent of Ireland’s carbon emissions nationally, with road transport and private car usage carrying the most significant carbon footprint. Research indicates that an increase in walking and cycling could significantly reduce car use.

Senator Róisín Garvey, Green Party Spokesperson for Rural Development and Enterprise, Trade and Employment added, “There is so much potential in Ireland to get more people walking and cycling and reduce the congestion and air pollution we face on a daily basis.

"Kids should be able to walk and cycle to school safely. Taking a walk in your local community should be safe and enjoyable with good lighting and safe crossings. More than half of the national allocated funding to 19 rural local authorities last year remains unspent.

"Meanwhile, a third of the funding provided to local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and regional cities also remains unspent. Let’s do better in 2022 and call on local authorities to get spending and make walking and cycling a priority.”