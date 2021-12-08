Louth escaped worst of Storm Barra

One of the many trees which Louth County Council crews had to remove yesterday

The Fair Green in Dundalk was closed due to high tides

Louth County Council crews removed 17 trees and numerous branches brought down in yesterday's storm

Waves crashing over the pier at Gyles Quay yesterday

With the orange alert reduced to yellow for Louth, pupils returned to schools this morning after a welcome day off yesterday.

Despite concerns that Storm Barra could have caused serious coastal flooding, the county escaped the worst of the second storm of the winter.

Louth County Council provided sandbags in areas prone to flooding but fortunately the high tides didn’t cause any damage although local photographers captured some dramatic footage of the waves breaking at Gyles Quay and Blackrock.

The road at the Fair Green in Dundalk was closed for a time due to flooding.

There were power outages in a number of areas, particularly on the Cooley peninsula where hundreds of customers were without power.

Louth County Council crews were kept busy removing fallen trees on roads throughout the county. They removed 17 trees and numerous branches brought down by the gale force winds.

The COVID-19 testing centre in Ardee has reopened after closing at 11.45am yesterday.

Met Eireann are warning that Storm Barra will continue to bring very windy conditions today with further severe or damaging gusts