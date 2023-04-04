Louth Easter holiday activities: Seven things to do with the kids over the break

Make the most of the bank holiday and Easter school holidays by get the whole family involved in some fun activities. Here’s our pick of things to do in Louth:

1. Easter disco

A kids Easter disco in aid of NECRET (North East cancer research and education trust) takes place in the Hamilton Suite of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk on Easter Sunday at 3pm. This event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of dancing, games, and Easter-themed activities for children of all ages, Admission is €5 per child.

2. Clay making workshops

Children can take part in Easter clay making workshops with artist Maureen Finn in the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda. Limited places are available on Thursday, April 13, from 11am to 12:30pm. Places are €8 per child, materials fully included.

For further information please telephone the gallery reception on 041-9803311 or email| info@highlanes.ie

3. Easter walks in the Cooley mountains

Explore the beautiful Cooley mountains with experienced walking guide Anam Tours with a weekend of Easter walks. Saturday’s Cross to Cross Walk is a challenging seven-hour hike, while on Sunday there is an opportunity to hike to the top of Slieve Foy, Monday’s walk, Booleys in the Cooleys, follows some of the lesser known paths on the mountains. Full details and booking information is available on the Anam Tours website.

Queen Maebh's Gap, Cooley mountains.

4. Cirque at the TLT

Cirque, the award-winning, smash-hit circus musical that is fun for all the family, is at the TLT Drogheda on Friday, April 7, with performances at 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked from the TLT website.

5. Carlingford Lough Ferry

The Carlingford Lough Ferry is back so why not take a trip across the Lough and visit Cranfield Alpacas who have Easter Eggs for everyone who books an alpaca trek? Sailing times and ticket information is available on the Carlingford Lough Ferry website, while you can pre-book an Easter beach trek, Easter field walk or Easter alpaca adventure trail experience on the Cranfield Alpacas website.

All Aboard..Passengers on board the Scenic Carlingford Ferry. Photo: Ken Finegan/Newspics

6. Eg’stra special fun at the Marshes

The Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk is hosting an EG’STRA special Easter event on Saturday from noon to 3pm with a fun-filled day of kids’ activities, tasty treats, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

7. Easter crafts and storytime

Waterstones Drogheda are holding Easter card making, Easter egg decorating and a very special Easter themed storytime in their shop in Scotchhall on Saturday from 11am.