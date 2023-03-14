Louth dog owners warned not to take pets onto Cooley mountains

Dog owners and hill walkers are being reminded that dogs are not allowed on the Cooley mountains and other areas where sheep and cattle are grazing.

Louth County Council has said that its dog wardens are working with colleagues in An Garda Síochána to remind owners and dog walkers of their responsibilities when walking in the Cooley mountains and other open areas where sheep and other livestock may be present.

The issue was discussed at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee with Cllr Antoin Watters asking if the campaign could be extended to include the Omeath to Carlingford Greenway.

He said that there have been incidents were dogs on leads were attacked by other dogs no on leads.

“Dog owners have legal responsibilities under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, as amended, which provides for the protection of livestock from worrying by dogs, and where dogs are found to worry livestock this can result in the owner committing and being found guilty of an offense which can includes fines and/or prison," said a Council spokesperson.

“When outside the home dog owners must legally ensure that their dogs are under ‘effectual’ control at all times.

“When visiting commonage or farm areas, all dog owners should observe and respect local signage around entry and leads, and it is recommended that dogs are left at home if accessing land where livestock are present or close by during the lambing season.”

Matthew McGreehan of the IFA Sheep Committee said that a very fruitful meeting had taken place recently between the IFA, Gardai and Council officials, including County Veterinary Officer Garrett Shine.

“This is a very serious and worrying issue for farmers, especially this time of year,” he said, adding that there had been a number of recent incidents in which sheep were chased by dogs.

People taking dogs on mountains is a major source of concern for farmers, especially at weekends and bank holidays, and has a negative impact on their mental health, he said.