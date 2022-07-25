Two Gardai who gave long and distinguished service in Dundalk pass away

Two Gardai who gave long and distinguished service in Dundalk for many years have died in the last week.

Harry Murtagh who was a native of Clones in Co. Monaghan died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Saturday, while on Thursday last Anthony (Tony) Hamill a native of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon died in the tender care of the staff of Blackrock Nursing Abbey Home.

Both were retired from the Garda Siochana for many years and continued to reside in Dundalk, Harry at 1, Railway Terrace, and Tony at "Calaroga" on the Avenue Road.

For much of the time that he served in Dundalk, Gd. Murtagh was attached to the Superintendent's office in the Crescent Barracks where he was highly regarded as a very efficient and courteous officer dedicated to his work, and serving the public.

Like his colleague, Gd. Hamill, Harry was a very quiet, affable man, who cared greatly for the community he served and was a kind and caring neighbour in the Railway Terrace/Demesne Terrace area.

Both Gardai served in Dundalk throughout the Northern troubles which placed great demands on the Gardai Siochana as the town was frequently into the spotlight with major incidents taking place along the border.

Gd. Hamill who served with one of the units in the Station was also an integral part of his community along the Avenue Road and an active member of the Holy Family parish where he acted as a collector every Sunday.

They will be deeply mourned by their families, and also by many in Dundalk who had contact with both officers during their long service and all appreciated the professional and civil manner that they carried out their duties.

Gd. Murtagh is survived by his loving wife, Breege, son, Tommy daughters, Yvonne and Fiona, sisters, Kitty and Jean and by relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Holy Redeemer on Tuesday and burial will take afterwards in St. Patrick's cemetery.

Gd. Hamill was predeceased by his wife, Betty some years ago and is survived by sons, David and Kevin, daughters, Linda and Majella, sister, Maureen and by relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass was held in the Holy Family Church on Saturday and burial took place in St. Fursey's cemetery.