Tributes to young Ukraine war volunteer Joseph Guemboura who died at 21

The late Joseph Guemboura, Alverno Court, Laydown who died at just 21 years old.

The family of the late Joseph Guemboura, who died at just 21 years of age, would like to pay tribute to the brave young man.

Born on October 16th 2001, and late of Alverno Court, Laytown, Joseph’s death occurred on March 22nd, 2023

His great loss is felt by his mother Fiona Brother Karda and sister Sarah Fay, and his grandparents Jim & Rosemarie Fay

Joseph was born in Germany and came to Ireland to live in Laytown, in August 2002.

He went to school in Scoil Oliver Naifa, Scoil on Spioraid Niamh and Coliste na Hinch.

He went to Ukraine as a volunteer helper in March 2022. He was they’re for 10 months, returning home every three months to renew his permit. He seemed to have loved it over there helping people and talking with them.

The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Thank you to the Garda and the paramedics for all their help during our time of distress.

Thank you also to Robert Watson Undertaker and his staff for all their help during the funeral and especially to Fr. Denis PP Laytown.

Sunday 23rd April is his month mind in the Sacred Heart Church Laytown at 10am and all are welcome to attend.