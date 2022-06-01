Owen was a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed

Owen McDonnell

Owen McDonnell died peacefully on 26 December 2021, aged 59 years.

He lived in Christianstown, Readypenny, Dundalk before moving to McDermott’s Terrace, Dundalk, where he spent the last ten years of his life.

He made many friends when he moved to McDermott’s Terrace and was highly respected both there and in the town.

Earlier in his life Owen was employed in CRV Engineering, Ardee Road, Dundalk, where he worked for many years.

He was a keen gardener and was very knowledgeable of flowers and shrubs and often carried out gardening work for people in his spare time.

He was an animal lover and always had a cat but when a stray cat arrived at his doorstep he couldn’t resist and had to feed it which meant he had a lot more than one which was a mild example of his kindness.

A man of deep faith Owen was a daily reader of holy scripture and his faith remained strong during his illness and up until his untimely passing.

His passing is very sad for his family and friends, but he has left them with many loving memories to cherish.

Owen was predeceased by his father, Hugh McDonnell and his sister, Amanda; and is survived by his mother, Margaret (Peggy) McDonnell (nee Matthews); his sisters, Rosemary (Oaklawns, Dundalk), Pauline (Derrycama, Castlebellingham); his brothers, Aodh (Corderry, Knockbridge), Donal (Dromiskin village) and Basil (Jenkinstown, Dundalk); sister-in-law, Antoinette; brother-in-law, Mark; uncle, Oliver; aunts, Kathleen, Joan, Bridie and Nuala; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Owen’s remains reposed in McGeough’s Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk; before removal on 28 December for evening prayers to Saint Michael’s Church, Darver.

The remains were received by Fr Pat McEnroe, PP, Darver.

The funeral Mass, at which there was a large attendance, was celebrated the following morning by Fr McEnroe.

Owen was laid to rest afterwards with his father Hugh and sister Amanda in Darver Cemetery.