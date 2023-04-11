Ned served as a Garda detective with distinction in town for over tweny years

Ned Smith

Ned Smith who died on April 5th at the age of 92 was a former Garda Detective who served with distinction in Dundalk for over twenty years.

The attendance at his Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church on Monday afternoon heard the celebrant Very Rev. Brendan Callanan C.Ss.R., remark that the large turnout was testament to the high esteem in which Ned was held in the community.

Born in Coolnacola, Killinkere, Co. Cavan in 1930, Edmund, or Ned as he was always known, joined the Gardai in 1953, and having completed his training at Phoenix Park depot he was assigned to Drogheda.

He later served in Dromad and when he was promoted to Detective he moved to Limerick where he was part of the security detail when President John F. Kennedy visited the city in June, 1963.

Shortly after Ned moved to Dundalk where he settled and served until his retirement in 1987.

A Garda of the old school who believed that local knowledge and personal contact were essential in his work, and for that reason went about his duties in his own quiet but effective way, never leaving, as a colleague said in his tribute, “a paper trail”.

His warm smile and friendly handshake meant that Ned made friends easily, for he had a great sense of humour, and above all else a heart of gold that manifested itself in his willingness to help many in his own quiet way.

Over the years, and especially since his retirement, Ned immersed himself in his community, helping various voluntary organisations, especially the Order of Malta where he organised the transport for pilgrims and volunteers travelling to Dublin airport to join the annual Armagh Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Ned was always ready and willing to drive ill patients to hospitals, a task he undertook with his renowned courtesy and he also helped various fund raising projects undertaken by St. Brigid’s Special school.

Above all else Ned, who was a pioneer all his life, loved a game of cards and a flutter on the horses, for he liked nothing more than his regular card school in the Lisdoo, and the countless friends that Ned encountered at race meetings, in his local betting shop or in a card game with remember him with great affection recounting, as they will, the friendly banter that they exchanged.

His death after a relatively short illness evoked great sadness, for he was widely known and greatly respected in his adopted town, living during his time in Dundalk in Mill Street.

He was predeceased some years ago by his beloved wife Mary (nee Mahon) and is survived by sons, Eunan and Declan and daughter, Catherine.

Having reposed at his daughter’s home in Bay Estate, Ned’s remains were taken to St. Joseph’s Church where many of his former colleagues in the Gardai formed a guard of honour.

Rector, Fr. Callanan celebrated the Requiem Mass assisted by Very Rev. Noel Kehoe, C.Ss.R. and Rev. Ryan Holovlasky, C.Ss.R.

Burial took place afterwards in St. Patrick’s cemetery.