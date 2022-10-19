Mary was a lady of so many talents

Mary Morgan (née McGuinness)

1926-2022

Mary Morgan passed away peacefully at her home ‘Whitethorn’, Moorland Road, Dundalk, on Sunday 25 September 2022.

Mary was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth McGuinness of The Square, Carlingford. She was the last remaining member of this family of nine children.

She married her beloved Owen in 1956 and they had a long and happy life together for 59 years until Owen sadly passed away in 2015.

Mary remained active up to the last hours of her well lived and well fulfilled life. She retained her sense of fun, keen wit and stories of life growing up in Carlingford kept her family entertained even up to her last days.

She was an expert tailor, serving her apprenticeship in Gallagher’s in Newry. Once qualified she opened her own dress shop in Carlingford, selling many of her beautiful creations and making clothes to order for many satisfied customers.

After her marriage to Owen, they settled in Dundalk, and she combined raising a family of six children with supplementing the family income by continuing with her tailoring for neighbours and friends.

Amongst other things, her skills in making communion, wedding and confirmation outfits were much sought after. She also altered clothes for several retail outlets in Dundalk.

They ultimately built their own house on Owen’s family land in Moorland with their hard-earned savings.

She was also a talented singer and passed on her love of music to her children, encouraging them to learn to play musical instruments and to enter local talent competitions.

Mary was a keen gardener and grew most of her own fruit and vegetables and these combined with her great baking prowess made for many wholesome and tasty meals in the household.

She discovered a talent for painting in later life and she exhibited paintings regularly with the St Oliver’s Senior Citizens Community Group. Her numerous creations are proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends in many parts of the world.

Mary’s Christian faith was very precious to her, and she had a special devotion to Our Lady.

After reposing in Dixon’s Funeral Parlour, Mary’s remains were brought to her home for one final night.

Her remains were taken to St Michael’s Church in Carlingford, travelling one last time through the village and stopping outside her family home in the Square for a minute’s silence.

The Mass was celebrated by Fr Christy McElwee of Omeath Parish.

Readings were by her grandchildren Aidan (Hull, UK) and Ciara (Boston, USA). The prayers of the faithful were read by her children Roger, Marie, Anne, Ian and Sinéad. The eulogy was given by her son Noel.

Mary is survived by her sons, Roger, Noel and Ian; daughters, Marie, Anne and Sinéad; grandchildren, Aidan, Ciara, Aisling and Alex; sons-in-law, Theo and John; sister-in-law, Maura as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Tom and Peadar; and sisters, Josephine, Katie, Sheila, Lil and Joan.

Her family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support Mary received in later life from her carers and in particular Violet who was her main carer in her final years.

Mary’s Month’s Mind Mass will take place on Sunday 23 October at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Carlingford.