Gerry’s unique ideas raised thousands for cancer groups

WHEN a community loses a friend, worker, supporter and inspiration, everyone feels the loss. The death of Gerry Carroll from Chestnut Grove in Tallanstown last week brought so many together, united in grief for a unique man.

He was involved in some of the most outrageous and inspired fundraisers in the history of fundraisers.️

The Tallanstown Friends of Ardee Hospice group wrote with much affection for the great man.

“Gerry Carroll and Fintan Malone set up Tallanstown friends of Ardee hospice following the death Mary Malone. It kicked off with the famous mock wedding. This event was held in May 2007 and the sight of Noel Rooney and Stephan Crosby in bridal wear was certainly a sight to behold and is talked about to this day.

“In July 2009 they decided it was time to do it again..They had a meeting probably over a few pints and decided on a crystal Sam Maguire cup as the first prize. Now the only down side of this was they also decided that to achieve the maximum result they would have to visit every pub in county Louth. This for any man would be no easy accomplishment but to fintan and Gerry it was no bother. They packed up the cup and away they went weekend after weekend. How the cup never got broke was anyone’s guess as we all know a good few pints was had along their journey.

“The boys decided again in November 2015 that it was time to do it again. Probably over more pints they agreed on a naked calendar. I’m sure many of you still have them hung up in your houses as they were a hot commodity. A secret photo shoot was held in a very secret location and off the boys went again selling calendars and of course sinking more pints..

“Finally this year Gerry made the decision that he wanted to do something again as a personal thank you to Ardee hospice. Together with Ray Hoey, Fintan and many others they decided on a tractor run. “This event had a record number of tractors and vintage cars attend, the likes of which has never been seen in Tallanstown before. It was a very proud, special and emotional day for Gerry as he watched the whole village to come out and support him in his endeavour to raise a few euro for the hospice.

“Through all these fundraising events over the year thousands of euro was raised for St Lukes and Ardee hospice.”

And Glyde Rangers, another of his loves, also rose to the occasion as they said farewell.

“Sadly this evening we hear of the passing of Gerry Carroll. Anyone that knew Gerry and most people did know him, he was a larger than life character and loved the slagging and banter and you were always assured of a laugh when he was about A John Mitchel’s man, Gerry transferred to Glyde when he moved to the village many moons ago and became an avid supporter after finishing his playing career and could be seen doing a post or giving the ref or indeed the Glyde players a bit of his mind.

“The Carroll lads have all represented Glyde and now the mantle passes to his grandchildren who represent the club and Gerry only a few weeks back was there watching Tadgh in action.Gerry & Mary took part in the fundraiser Mr & Mrs and won it and were not afraid to help support the club.The tractor run which was organised recently showed the esteem in which Gerry was held by the turnout on the day.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Mary sons James , Gerard , Stephen , Paudie & Daniel daughter Nicola & his grandchildren & his extended family & friends.”

Gerry’s funeral took place on Friday morning to The Church of St Peter and Paul, Tallanstown with burial afterwards in St Oliver Plunketts’ Cemetery, Tallanstown.

Gerry, husband of Mary (nee Geraghty) and loving father of James, Gerard, Stephen, Nicola (O’Neill), Paudie and Daniel is also sadly missed by son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Celine, Raywina, Maria, Leanne and Sarah, grandchildren Caitlyn, Tadhg, Patrick, Alfie, Willow, James, Jack, Grace, brother Martin, brother-in-law Fintan, sister-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.